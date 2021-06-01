COVID vaccine site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium scheduled to close soon

As demand for COVID vaccines continues to fall in Georgia, the community vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled to close on Monday, June 7.
Eight other large vaccine sites operated by the state of Georgia closed as expected in late May.
Vaccines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are available without appointments through Monday. For current hours, visit the Fulton County health department website.
The closing of the stadium vaccine site comes as officials look for ways to “reach deeper into communities” to find those who have not been vaccinated, Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said in a news release.
The Mercedes-Benz site, operated by the state of Georgia and Fulton County with support from FEMA, ”was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission,” Szczech said.
Other large community sites operated by the state of Georgia closed May 21 after administering 357,668 doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The sites include the Delta Flight Museum near the Atlanta airport, the Columbus Civic Center and the Mall at Waycross.
Vaccines are available at many pharmacies and health care facilities in metro Atlanta and across Georgia, many without requiring appointments. Vaccine locators are available at the Georgia Department of Public Health and www.vaccine.gov.