Uber to offer Atlanta residents free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Uber ride-sharing service plans to offer free rides to Atlanta residents seeking coronavirus vaccines in the city.
The Atlanta City Council on Monday passed a resolution to accept Uber’s services, which are estimated to be worth $350,000 in in-kind donations. The costs will be covered by the United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Uber’s assistance comes after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to help provide transportation to vaccination appointments for residents living within areas of the city with low vaccination rates.
Unvaccinated residents can use Uber to receive a one-way trip to or from a public or nonprofit managed vaccination site, according to the resolution. Uber plans to provide a four-ride limit to each participating resident.
It remains to be seen when the agreement will be approved by the city attorney, Bottoms, and Atlanta’s municipal clerk.
To participate in the service, residents can obtain Uber ride codes by calling the city’s 311 agents, United Way 211 agents, or by speaking with the city’s door-to-door canvassers.