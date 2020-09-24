Little 5 Points Halloween parade going virtual for 2020

The popular Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade is also adapting to become a “parade-in-place" this week.

Through Saturday, Sept. 26, residents in Beltline-adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to “bring your homemade lanterns out to your porch, balcony, yard, and windows to shine your lights.” They can show off their displays by posting pictures to social media with #BeltLineParadeInPlace and including what neighborhood they live in.

Explore Atlanta Beltline Parade 2020 adapts with new format amid pandemic

“While we will not get together in person this year, and discourage lantern parade parties or gatherings, your participation from your home will provide a unique way to spread joy across the city, celebrate creativity, and build community on a granular level while keeping Atlanta safe,” according to the event’s website.

The parade began in 2010 and has grown into an event with more than 70,000 participants in recent years carrying illuminated paper creations in the shapes of all kinds.