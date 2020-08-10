Atlanta Beltline Parade 2020 adapts with new format amid pandemic

The parade was created and is hosted by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons.

According to the event’s website, the neighborhoods that post the most photos throughout the week could be in for a visit from the Krewe and some giant lantern puppets and parade bands. If you think your neighborhood may be among the winners, keep an eye out for the visitors 8-10 p.m. Sept. 24-26.

If you hear or see the Krewe on your block, the organizers encourage you to watch from your window, porch or yard. But residents are asked to keep a safe distance, in order to adhere with CDC guidelines on social distancing.

“While this year will be different, everyone is always invited to join in in the fun and lights of one of the most magical events of the season – with plenty of space,” according to the parade’s website.