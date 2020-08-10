Atlanta Beltline Parade 2020 adapts with new format amid pandemic

For the first time, the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade will not take place in person. But the beloved annual event has not been canceled; instead it will be a “parade-in-place.”
Starting on Sept. 21, residents throughout Beltline-adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to “bring your homemade lanterns out to your porch, balcony, yard, and windows to shine your lights.”
The parade-in-place event will continue through Sept. 26. The organizers are asking folks to show off their displays by posting pictures to social media with #BeltLineParadeInPlace and including what neighborhood they live in.
“While we will not get together in person this year, and discourage lantern parade parties or gatherings, your participation from your home will provide a unique way to spread joy across the city, celebrate creativity, and build community on a granular level while keeping Atlanta safe,” according to the event’s website.
The parade began in 2010 and has grown into an event with more than 70,000 participants in recent years carrying illuminated paper creations in the shapes of all kinds.
The parade was created and is hosted by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons.
According to the event’s website, the neighborhoods that post the most photos throughout the week could be in for a visit from the Krewe and some giant lantern puppets and parade bands. If you think your neighborhood may be among the winners, keep an eye out for the visitors 8-10 p.m. Sept. 24-26.
If you hear or see the Krewe on your block, the organizers encourage you to watch from your window, porch or yard. But residents are asked to keep a safe distance, in order to adhere with CDC guidelines on social distancing.
“While this year will be different, everyone is always invited to join in in the fun and lights of one of the most magical events of the season – with plenty of space,” according to the parade’s website.