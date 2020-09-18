Halloween trick-or-treating canceled in Avondale Estates

Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director for DeKalb County, praised the decision by Avondale Estates officials, saying it would be difficult for children to maintain social distancing.

“I’m impressed with them,” she said. “It’s a good conversation to have. I don’t think anyone should be handling individual pieces of candy from neighbors. From a safety perspective, that would be a risk.”

Ford said health officials will know next week if new cases for COVID-19 increased substantially during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Flu season, which starts in September, is on the mind of health officials as well, she said. Symptoms during the first 72 hours of the illness can be very similar to COVID-19.

The health director recommends flu shots.

“We’re encouraging them now more than ever,” she said. “You want to be clear about what you have and it will keep you out of the hospital.”