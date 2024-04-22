Lawsuit challenging Mableton’s creation dismissed

Mableton officials hired former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton to defend the city. He argued that the ability to create community improvement districts falls within the city’s authority, and isn’t a separate matter.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown sided with the city, writing that the city’s charter “seeks to create one unit of local government” while also equipping Mableton with normal “powers, authorities, and capabilities” afforded any city, including the ability to create one or more community improvement districts.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens lauded the ruling in a news release.

“We are here to stay and look forward to a future of growth, progress, and unity as we continue to build our city and serve and represent the interests of our residents,” he said.

The city has begun hiring key leadership roles and taking over some services. The mayor and council have until June 2025 for the city to be fully functional.