Lawsuit challenging Mableton’s creation dismissed

240306 MARIETTA, GA — (From left) Harold Melton, attorney for the city of Mableton, and Allen Lightcap, plaintiff's attorney, chat during a break in a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

240306 MARIETTA, GA — (From left) Harold Melton, attorney for the city of Mableton, and Allen Lightcap, plaintiff’s attorney, chat during a break in a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
15 minutes ago

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging the creation of Mableton, Georgia’s newest city in south Cobb County.

Several residents filed a lawsuit last year alleging the city charter and ballot question violated state law by creating two forms of government — the city and a community improvement district — which would violate a rule that says laws must pertain to only one subject.

Community improvement districts, or CIDs, are geographic areas in which businesses agree to tax themselves to fund infrastructure improvements in the area.

Mableton officials hired former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton to defend the city. He argued that the ability to create community improvement districts falls within the city’s authority, and isn’t a separate matter.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown sided with the city, writing that the city’s charter “seeks to create one unit of local government” while also equipping Mableton with normal “powers, authorities, and capabilities” afforded any city, including the ability to create one or more community improvement districts.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens lauded the ruling in a news release.

“We are here to stay and look forward to a future of growth, progress, and unity as we continue to build our city and serve and represent the interests of our residents,” he said.

The city has begun hiring key leadership roles and taking over some services. The mayor and council have until June 2025 for the city to be fully functional.

