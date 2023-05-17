Residents sue to overturn new city of Mableton

“The city is being sued for something that obviously, myself, none the council members of our city had anything to do with,” Owens said. “We’re going to have to retain counsel for this, which means, unfortunately, we’re going to have to spend taxpayer funds that we don’t have because people have decided to sue us.”

Owens declined to comment on whether the case has merit.

Attorney Allen Lightcap, who represented legal challenges to the three other proposed cityhood efforts in Cobb County last year, is representing the plaintiffs in challenging Mableton’s legality.

“You cannot create two legally independent units of government in the same bill, just like you cannot create two cities in the same bill, and you cannot create a city and a community improvement district in the same bill,” Lightcap said.

Additionally, the suit cites a 1908 ruling that says ballot questions must only address one issue to give voters a clear choice. It is known as the single-subject rule, which Lightcap said “protects voters’ freedom of choice so that they’re not forced to vote on two separate and distinct propositions in the same ballot question.”

Critics have said that Mableton’s ballot question was confusing. It was approved by 53% of voters.

The plaintiffs — residents White, Ronnie Blue, Judy King, Tanya Leake and Robert Swarthout — raised $19,675 through donations in less than a month.

Last year, some residents fought against incorporating the city and later pushed to be removed from its boundaries. Those residents thought the cityhood creation process lacked transparency because they were not notified of the boundaries.

“I just have issue with the way it was done,” White said.

Lawmakers failed to bring de-annexation legislation in time for it to pass this session, so those looking to be removed from the city turned their focus on supporting candidates who either supported de-annexation or promised not to raise taxes.

Two such candidates won seats on the city council: Councilwomen Debora Herndon and Patricia Auch. The new council had its first meeting last week and has begun working to get the city government going.