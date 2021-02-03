Kemp: Georgia surpasses 1 million vaccinations

Starting next week, Kemp said, the number of doses allocated to the state will increase from 120,000 a week to 154,000, due to the Biden administration’s plan to release more supplies. However, Kemp noted there are two million Georgians currently eligible to be vaccinated. That includes those 65 years and older, healthcare workers and public safety officers, as well as those who live and work in long-term care facilities.

“Our demand is drastically outpacing the supply that we’re seeing in our state,” Kemp told reporters at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County, where he toured its vaccination site.