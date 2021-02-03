X

Kemp: Georgia surpasses 1 million vaccinations

Gov. Brian Kemp, left, gives an update on the COVID-19 vaccination process at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County. PHOTO CREDIT: Channel 2 Action News.
By Helena Oliviero - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionEric Stirgus - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Governor says state will have more doses, but demand outpacing supply

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that 1 million Georgians have now received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, which he called “an encouraging milestone.” But he said the state can’t ramp up for mass vaccinations because it doesn’t have enough vaccine.

Starting next week, Kemp said, the number of doses allocated to the state will increase from 120,000 a week to 154,000, due to the Biden administration’s plan to release more supplies. However, Kemp noted there are two million Georgians currently eligible to be vaccinated. That includes those 65 years and older, healthcare workers and public safety officers, as well as those who live and work in long-term care facilities.

“Our demand is drastically outpacing the supply that we’re seeing in our state,” Kemp told reporters at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County, where he toured its vaccination site.

State and local health department officials have been criticized for various problems involving the vaccine distribution rollout. One widespread complaint from many elderly residents has been their inability to set up initial or follow-up appointments.

The governor said his team is working to set up mass vaccination sites but “we do not have the (vaccine) supply to do that right now.”

Kemp said it will likely be at least two to three weeks before the state can expand eligibility to 1B, which would include teachers and other essential workers.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia’s public health commissioner said the variant strains of the coronavirus are concerning, and a limited surveillance system fails to capture the true spread of these new strains. Toomey said there were 23 cases identified, but added the B.1.1.7 variant, a new highly contagious strain that first emerged in the U.K. is probably now widespread throughout the state.

