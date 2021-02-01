X

U.K. variant found in nine Georgia counties, state says

A Tanner Health System nurse puts on gloves to complete her PPE ensemble as she prepares to enter a COVID-19 patient's room on an isolation floor at the Carrollton hospital in December. Carroll County is one of nine Georgia counties where a U.K. variant, believed to be more contagious and possibly more deadly, has been detected. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
By Johnny Edwards - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionYamil Berard - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
More contagious COVID strain is found throughout the metro area, extending to the Alabama border

The mutant strain of COVID-19 first detected in United Kingdom has been found in nine Georgia counties, including metro Atlanta’s core counties, according to the state Department of Public Health.

After declining last week to release any information about which cities or counties have had people infected, citing privacy laws, Public Health has reconsidered and provided The Atlanta Journal-Constitution with a list of counties.

The U.K. variant has been detected in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Paulding, Cherokee, Carroll, Douglas and Clayton counties, the department said.

On Friday, the state had 18 cases of the variant strain, Channel 2 Action News reported. Public Health has not provided the AJC with a breakdown of case numbers by county.

Known as B.1.1.7, the U.K. strain is believed to be 50% to 70% more contagious than the common SARS-CoV-2 virus. British health officials have said it may also have a higher degree of mortality, perhaps 30% to 40% deadlier.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it expects the new U.K. strain to become dominant in the U.S. by March.

This is a developing story. Return to ajc.com for updates.

