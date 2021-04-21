Marietta schools to loosen COVID-19 safety protocols in classrooms

Superintendent Grant Rivera recently told parents, teachers and students in an emailed message that the district’s updated policies reflect the latest guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

The CDC’s recommendation last month, reduces the physical distance recommendations from six to at least three feet in classrooms and effective April 26, Marietta teachers will follow the new guidance when possible, Rivera said. The three-feet guidance will also be applied to outdoor classroom sessions and recess.