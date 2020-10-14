BREAKING: Judge orders Cobb sheriff to release files on inmate deaths

Judge A. Gregory Poole on Wednesday granted WXIA-TV’s request for Warren and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to produce case files concerning the deaths of Reginald Wilson and Bradley Emory. The records were previously released to other media outlets, but not WXIA-TV, an NBC affiliate.

Another hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom to determine if the sheriff’s office has more files in the Emory and Wilson cases that should be released and whether information on the death of another inmate, Stephanie McClendon, can continue to be withheld due to an ongoing internal investigation.