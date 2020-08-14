Cobb inmate death under investigation

A female inmate has died at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, marking the second in-custody death this year at the jail.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it is investigating the death of the woman who was pronounced dead Aug. 6 at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Dr. Michael Gerhard, operations manager at the Medical Examiner’s Office, said the woman was transported by ambulance from the Detention Center to the hospital.
Dr. Gerhard said no additional details, including the woman’s identity or her cause of death, can be released at this time since the investigation remains active.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, has not responded to calls and emails from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking more details.
Another inmate, 36-year-old Stephanie Nicole White, was found unresponsive in her cell and pronounced dead June 19. An autopsy concluded White died from coronary artery disease.
Last week’s death marks the ninth inmate — and second woman — to die in-custody at the jail during the last two years. The seven other detainees who have died at the jail since December 2018 were all men: Reginald Wilson, Jessie Myles, Bradley Emory, William Kocour, Steven Davis, Kevil Wingo and Christopher Hart.
Five of the men died of natural causes, autopsies concluded, but Davis’s death was classified as undetermined. Hart died in November 2019 from a ruptured spleen, which occurred when he fell in his cell, according to a report released by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was classified as accidental.
