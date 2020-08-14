Cobb inmate death under investigation

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it is investigating the death of the woman who was pronounced dead Aug. 6 at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Dr. Michael Gerhard, operations manager at the Medical Examiner’s Office, said the woman was transported by ambulance from the Detention Center to the hospital.

Dr. Gerhard said no additional details, including the woman’s identity or her cause of death, can be released at this time since the investigation remains active.