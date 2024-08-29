Joining the Labor Day weekend crowds in Atlanta? MARTA rail can help with traffic and parking

UGA and Tech football games, Dragon Con, Black Pride and a 5K are among the many events drawing visitors to Atlanta this weekend, so traffic trouble is almost a certainty. MARTA has issued tips on how it can help, including which stops to use for which events.

On Saturday, UGA faces Clemson University at 12 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The heaviest traffic on Saturday is expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to data from INRIX, so fans should plan on taking MARTA to Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City Stations.