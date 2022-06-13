Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook

We’ve spent the last few days asking the administration for more details about the proposed pay raises. Officials from the mayor’s office said the cost of the raises will be revealed in the budget amendment, adding that the administration found efficiencies elsewhere in the city’s revenue accounts to cover the raises without increasing the general fund balance.

The city also mentioned the administration is in still reviewing ways to provide additional financial support to Atlanta Police Department, which is also seeking more money to help with recruitment and retention.

And last month, we saw Dickens receive criticism, and then some praise, from housing advocates who have pushed for the city to dedicate new city revenue every year to affordable housing.

When Dickens released his draft budget, the $7 million housing trust fund wasn’t included. The administration said the city’s new law doesn’t require the allocation if inflation is too high. After backlash from advocates — and media reports about the missing funds ― Dickens reversed course to add $7.3 million into his budget. We’re still waiting to see that amendment, as well.

---

Speaking of the budget, we took another look at the numbers to see which departments are slated to lose money from the general fund in Fiscal Year 2023, which begins July 1.

Documents show the departments of Enterprise Asset Management ($2.7 million), Procurement ($420,418), the Inspector General’s office ($287,857), and the Public Defender ($118,173) will take a hit in their general fund under the proposed budget.

That said, the IG’s proposed budget includes a combined total of more than $312,000 in new operating funds from revenues located in the city’s airport, water & wastewater accounts. Procurement would get more than $192,000 from other accounts, but they’re also losing money in other accounts.

---

The Dickens administration recently responded to opposition against the proposed $16 million general fund budget for the Department of Corrections, which manages the city’s detention center.

During a budget presentation for the city’s executive office last Thursday, City Councilman Dustin Hillis told Dickens it’s “very glaring” to see that money for a jail housing less than 50 non-violent detainees. Hillis said that money could go elsewhere in the city.

The city of Atlanta and some activists want to transform the near-empty city jail into an "Equity Center." Photo by Bill Torpy

Chief Financial Officer Mohamed Balla said most of the proposed budget ― $13 million — is solely for corrections personnel. The remaining funds are for utilities and maintenance of the jail, he said.

Dickens told the council his administration “is doing math on all sides of the equation” to see whether the city should use the detention center to alleviate overcrowding at Fulton County’s jail, or to repurpose the building into a center for the homeless.

Chief of Staff Odie Donald II told the council the administration will come to the council to discuss what should happen with the jail going forward.

Prior to the administration’s comments, dozens of speakers filled the council’s chambers at last Tuesday’s public hearing for the budget to urge lawmakers to close the jail. They all said the $16 million could go toward affordable housing, transportation and health care services.

If you missed the first public hearing, you will have another opportunity to share your thoughts on the city’s spending at the next hearing scheduled for June 15. The council is slated to adopt the budget next Tuesday, June 21. Dickens will an opportunity to approve or veto the budget on June 29.

Send us tips and feedback at Wilborn.Nobles@ajc.com and jdapelouto@ajc.com. We’re also on Twitter, @jdcapelouto and @WilNobles.