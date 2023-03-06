Inside City Hall: Atlanta avoids Buckhead split for now

“How we’ll defeat it in the future is how we’re defeating it now: through our actions,” he told us last week.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Community survey: Atlanta wants residents, businesses and visitors to take a brief survey and document safety concerns on an interactive map at ATLVisionZero.com. The city is gathering input on for its Vision Zero Action Plan, which will guide safety improvements and policies meant to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes on Atlanta’s roads.

The plan is slated for completion in October, and Atlanta City Council will consider the adoption of the final plan. More information on the plan will be provided at two virtual community workshops scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Thursday. Details on how to join the meeting are on ATLVisionZero.com.

---

Pothole Posse: Some of you recently asked us for an update on Atlanta’s “pothole posse,” a program first instituted under former Mayor Shirley Franklin to speed up pothole repairs. According to City Hall, over 10,600 potholes were filled last year because the city fixed an average of 40 potholes a day.

Residents can submit a pothole service request by calling 311, visiting the ATL 311 website, or notifying @ATL311 on Twitter with the pothole’s location. It will be inspected within five business days, and repaired in an additional five days.

---

Procurement: Atlanta City Hall recently hosted its first-ever “doing business with the city” workshop in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of International & Immigrant Affairs, Atlanta Department of Procurement, Invest Atlanta, and the Business and Immigration for Georgia Partnership.

The event showcased how businesses and organizations can work directly with city government via bids for contracts, to become vendors, or to apply for business licenses. We’ll keep you posted on future dates for the city’s next procurement event.

---

In case you missed it: An independent audit from the Mauldin & Jenkins accounting firm presented to City Hall revealed last month that $5 million of unearned revenue was identified on the Atlanta Department of Aviation’s balance sheet for the previous fiscal year of 2022. Doug Moses, a partner from Jenkins, said those funds were collected and recognized from fiscal year 2021, but the matter was corrected last June.

---

Send us tips and feedback at Wilborn.Nobles@ajc.com and Riley.Bunch@ajc.com.