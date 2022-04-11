Atlanta’s ‘Pothole Posse’ is back. Here’s how to request crews to your neighborhood

Along with Councilman Jason Winston, who represents the Ormewood Park area, Dickens scraped asphalt into potholes and smoothed over the road in about five places at the intersection of Emerson and Palatine avenues Monday.

“I got to do it with my own hands, to see the work,” Dickens said. “I want to be able to experience what all of our employees across the city experience.”

Residents can submit a pothole service request by calling 311, going to the ATL 311 website, or notifying @ATL311 on Twitter with the location of the pothole. It will then be inspected within five business days, and repaired in an additional five days.