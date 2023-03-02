Atlanta Mayor looks to cultivate city’s future while outsiders threaten to pull it apart

Credit: Riley Bunch Credit: Riley Bunch

Dickens, himself an Atlanta native, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday that he hoped the two Buckhead cityhood bills up for debate in the Senate get quashed.

“That will send a strong signal to those individuals that don’t live in Atlanta, that are trying to separate Atlantans from each other, that they need to stop,” he said.

Once a city council member, Dickens worked hard when he was elected as mayor to repair the once-fractured relationship between GOP state leaders and Democratic city officials.

His effort came to fruition this week when Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration came to Atlanta’s aide and issued a memo questioning the validity of the Buckhead cityhood measures.

Dickens said he appreciated the governor weighing in on the secession effort that could potentially have ripple effects across the state.

“I thought that was wise of Governor Kemp to really make the legislators aware of how difficult this would be to go forward,” Dickens said. “...So that they see that it will have implications across the whole state and the governor nor I want that.”

The pro-cityhood supporters saw minor victories this session when the bills — S.B. 113 and S.B. 114 — made it out of committee and to the Senate floor. Last session, the cityhood measure wasn’t debated at all.

Dickens isn’t blind to the fact that the Buckhead secession effort will likely be a challenge he faces well beyond the final gavel of the legislature this year.

That’s why, he said, he’ll continue to dedicate his time to cultivating Atlanta’s future even if it means hopping on a MARTA bus crowded with elementary students on a rainy day.

“How we’ll defeat it in the future is how we’re defeating it now: through our actions,” he said.