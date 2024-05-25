‘Hottest day of the year’ bringing lots of sunshine, some showers

Some rain is possible on Sunday, but the end of the weekend is looking to be mostly filled with sunshine.

A few morning showers before daybreak could hit metro Atlanta, and since it will be 70 degrees, it will feel particularly clammy outside at 7 a.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Conditions will turn dry as the morning goes on, and temperatures will quickly begin to climb.

“It looks like we’re going to see the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday,” Deon said.