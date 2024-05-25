‘Hottest day of the year’ bringing lots of sunshine, some showers

Some rain is possible on Sunday, but the end of the weekend is looking to be mostly filled with sunshine.
A few morning showers before daybreak could hit metro Atlanta, and since it will be 70 degrees, it will feel particularly clammy outside at 7 a.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Conditions will turn dry as the morning goes on, and temperatures will quickly begin to climb.
“It looks like we’re going to see the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday,” Deon said.
The high will reach 91 degrees in the city, and the humid conditions will cause temperatures to feel even warmer. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain throughout the day.
A cold front and line of storms lingering just outside of Georgia on Sunday night will move into the state by Monday morning. Your Memorial Day will start off soggy ahead of that cold front, and showers will turn scattered during the afternoon. Deon said some storms may be severe.
It will still be hot in Atlanta on Monday, but temperatures will start to decrease into the mid-80s by Tuesday. Highs will linger in the mid to high 80s through the week, and morning lows will drop back down into the low to mid-60s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
