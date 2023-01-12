Henry Commissioner Clemmons holding anti-violence day of service Saturday

The commissioner, in cooperation with the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department, will conduct service projects and beautification throughout the park during the event. The effort is being held in conjunction with the national celebration of the holiday for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is a great way to spend a few hours with others in your community to the betterment of everyone,” Clemmons said in a news release. “We need to lead by example and show our children and our young people that violence is never the answer and that we all have a responsibility to make our county better, safer and more beautiful.”