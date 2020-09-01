Hazard pay approved for Cobb transit employees

“We then return back to our families with the hope of not compromising our very own homes,” she said. “But we keep showing up and we are going to keep showing up because that’s what we do.”

Three metro Atlanta transit workers have died from COVID-19. Two workers — one each with CobbLinc and MARTA — died in April and a Gwinnett bus operator died in July.

Transit agencies around the region have stepped up their efforts to protect employees and riders by providing masks, hand sanitizer and shields.

MARTA has also provided additional sick leave and $500 bonuses for workers. And agencies have blocked off seating and limited passengers on buses to protect workers and promote social distancing.

Gwinnett, for example, has limited boarding to 15 passengers on local buses and to 14 on commuter buses. And it has suspended fare collections to limit interaction between passengers and drivers.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter David Wickert contributed to this story.