Hank Aaron or Henry Aaron? Atlanta school twice named for baseball icon

An Atlanta high school renamed to honor a Hall of Fame baseball player underwent another change, this time to make the new name a bit more formal.
The Atlanta Board of Education in April voted to rename Forrest Hill Academy as Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.
But board members recently revised the new name to include Aaron’s full name and not just his nickname.
The revision means that the alternative high school in southwest Atlanta will be known as The Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy.
The board approved the change at a meeting last week without discussion.
Aaron, an Atlanta Braves star who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, died earlier this year at the age of 86.
School officials wanted to drop the Forrest Hill name because it references Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general who was active in the Ku Klux Klan.
The new name — The Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy — will go into effect next school year.