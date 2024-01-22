Gwinnett opens new glass recycling locations across county

In partnership with Ripple Glass, a glass recycling company, Gwinnett County and Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful have added 10 new glass recycling locations across the county, giving residents more spaces to drop off glass for safe and sustainable recycling.

“One of our strategic priorities is to promote sustainability and stewardship, and the expansion of our glass recycling program aligns with that priority,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a county news release.

Residents can drop off emptied and rinsed glass jars and bottles, and place them in the purple glass recycling containers at the following new locations: