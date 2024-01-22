Metro Atlanta

Gwinnett opens new glass recycling locations across county

In partnership with Ripple Glass, a glass recycling company, Gwinnett County and Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful have added 10 new glass recycling locations across the county, giving residents more spaces to drop off glass for safe and sustainable recycling.

Credit: Gwinnett County Government

By
48 minutes ago

“One of our strategic priorities is to promote sustainability and stewardship, and the expansion of our glass recycling program aligns with that priority,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a county news release.

Residents can drop off emptied and rinsed glass jars and bottles, and place them in the purple glass recycling containers at the following new locations:

  • Buford: Bogan Park
  • Dacula: Duncan Creek Park
  • Dacula: Harbins Park (baseball entrance)
  • Dacula: Rabbit Hill Park (football entrance)
  • Lawrenceville: Bethesda Park
  • Lawrenceville: Collins Hill Aquatic Center
  • Norcross: Lucky Shoals Park
  • Snellville: Lenora Park (football entrance)
  • Stone Mountain: Mountain Park Aquatic Center
  • Suwanee: Peachtree Ridge Park

The 10 new locations join three previous sites at E.E. Robinson Park, One Stop Norcross and Pinckneyville Park.

