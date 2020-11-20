Gwinnett Dunkin’ to pay back wages for denying pandemic sick leave

A Suwanee coffeeshop has paid more than $1,000 in back wages to an employee who self-quarantined after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Suwanee Dunkin’ is operated by Boston Coffee Inc. The payment of $1,040 in back wages came after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.
In a statement, the department said Dunkin’ wrongly denied an employee who had quarantined after being diagnosed with COVID-19 emergency sick leave.
Dunkin’ agreed to pay the back wages and comply with the law in the future, the statement said.
Dunkin’ Brands, the parent company of the coffee and donut chain Dunkin’ and ice cream shop Baskin-Robbins, was purchased last month by Sandy Springs-based Inspire Brands.
It is unclear whether Dunkin’s headquarters would move to Georgia as part of the $11.3 billion purchase of the Massachusetts company.
Inspire Brands was founded in February 2018 and formed from the merger of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. Its brands also include Sonic, Rusty Taco and Jimmy John’s. It bought Sonic in 2018 and Jimmy John’s in 2019.