Sandy Springs-based Inspire Brands buys Dunkin' Brands for $11.3B

According to a statement Friday evening from Inspire, talks to make the big purchase began before the coronavirus pandemic. Those conversations were complicated by the decline in breakfast sales from Dunkin', which has more than 12,500 locations worldwide. There are almost 8,000 Baskin-Robbins locations around the world.

“Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world," Paul Brown, Inspire CEO, said in the statement. “By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio.”