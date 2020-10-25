Report: Ga.-based Inspire Brands in talks to purchase Dunkin' Brands

In July, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Brands announced plans to close up to 800 underperforming stores in the U.S., a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Closing the restaurants would allow their franchisees to reinvest in newer stores in higher-traffic areas, Dunkin' Chief Financial Officer Katherine Jaspon previously said.

Last year, Dunkin' dropped “Donut” from its name in an effort to shift its emphasis to coffee. The company has said the pandemic has changed business, with customers working at home and heading out for coffee later in the day.

Founded in February 2018, Inspire Brands now owns more than 11,000 restaurants and has tallied $14.6 billion in sales, according to the company’s website. On Thursday, Inspire announced that Arby’s restaurants would be returning to Mexico, where the first opened in Guadalajara last week.

Paul Brown, chief executive of Inspire Brands, the chain’s parent, called Arby’s Mexico launch “an exciting moment in the brand’s international growth as we bring our meat-focused menu to new guests around the world.”