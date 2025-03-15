Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Green energy fuels St. Patrick’s Day parade

The floats head down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The parade begins at noon at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets and will continue south along Peachtree to 5th Street. Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade, which is filled with floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The floats head down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The parade begins at noon at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets and will continue south along Peachtree to 5th Street. Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade, which is filled with floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade painted the town green as musicians wearing green top hats blared their bagpipes, dancers twirled their colorful flags and makeshift pub floats promenaded through Midtown Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of spectators decked out in their own lucky green apparel, from seaweed-colored wigs, four-leaf clover sunglasses to Mardi Gras beads, lined Peachtree Street to ring in the lucky occasion.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens waves as the floats head down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The parade begins at noon at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets and will continue south along Peachtree to 5th Street. Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade, which is filled with floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Spectators dance as the floats head down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The parade begins at noon at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets and will continue south along Peachtree to 5th Street. Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade, which is filled with floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

About the Author

Ashley Ahn is a reporter on the breaking news team for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Ashley Ahn on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Peachtree’s Street in Midtown will be filled with the sights and sounds of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 15. (Courtesy)

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift

Everyone’s Irish at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade in Midtown

Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade that takes place this year from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15 in Midtown.

Midtown roads to close for Atlanta St. Patrick’s parade

Staggered road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. along Peachtree Street from Beverly Road to 3rd Street.

Savannah’s famous fountain turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain was dyed green Friday, an annual rite ahead of the Georgia city's huge St. Patrick's Day parade.

The Latest

January 9, 2024 Atlanta: Motorists were greeted with standing water across Techwood Drive NW at 16th Street as Thunderstorms blanketed metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning, Jan.9, 2024 as temperatures rose late in the morning. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties shortly before 8:30 a.m., and tornado sirens were heard in Decatur. It was canceled as the storm “moved into less intense environments,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration has a ground delay on flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, causing delays averaging about an hour for some arriving flights. Some Delta flights have been canceled and more than 200 have been delayed, along with dozens of Southwest flight delays, according to FlightAware.com. Hartsfield-Jackson advised travelers to monitor the weather and check their flight status. Wednesday and Thursday will be much drier, but storms return Friday before drying out again for the weekend. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Five safety tips to prepare for severe storms, tornadoes

1h ago

Legislature takes Mulberry’s side in dispute with Gwinnett County

Tornado threat heightens as Georgia braces for severe storms Saturday

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?