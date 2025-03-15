Green energy fuels St. Patrick’s Day parade

Atlanta’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade painted the town green as musicians wearing green top hats blared their bagpipes, dancers twirled their colorful flags and makeshift pub floats promenaded through Midtown Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of spectators decked out in their own lucky green apparel, from seaweed-colored wigs, four-leaf clover sunglasses to Mardi Gras beads, lined Peachtree Street to ring in the lucky occasion.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift
