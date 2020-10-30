Fulton, state sign deal to end investigation of June 9 voting debacle

That investigation found the county broke six state laws, although none of the violations “were the result of malicious intent.”

Every county was challenged by staff and polling sites pulling out at the last minute due to COVID-19, along with training poll workers on new elections equipment selected by the state. But, with a tenth of the state’s population, those problems were magnified in Fulton.

The county had prepared for 1,000 absentee-by-mail ballots before the pandemic — but concerns over spread of the virus caused 144,000 people to request mail-in ballots in June.

“In some ways, Fulton County achieve remarkable success. In some ways it did not,” according to the consent order.

The order laid out several of the failures: 12 polling sites didn’t open on time; one precinct each in Hapeville and Fairburn didn’t have correct voting equipment, causing “substantial delay” on Election Day; two Fulton polling sites didn’t have proper equipment for voters with disabilities; and the county didn’t provide the required forms to ensure a proper count of the votes.

To avoid the fine, Fulton must maintain verifiable levels of operational competence by properly processing absentee ballots; keeping a force of 2,200 properly trained poll workers; providing at least 24 early voting sites; striving to process 100 voters per hour at any site; having a technical support staff member at every site; and creating a post-election audit.

The consent order also requires Fulton to regularly update the Board on its pool of poll workers.

Explore How votes are counted in Georgia on election night and beyond

The issue in the consent order requiring the most negotiation was over an independent elections monitor.

They agreed on Carter Jones, who spent time in Africa helping countries improve their elections, said Ryan Germany, general counsel for the Secretary of State.

“Fulton wanted to make sure this was somebody who was going to be more of a resource and not someone trying to play gotcha,” Germany said.

Carter will monitor Fulton elections and provide a weekly written report to the Board until any January runoff is certified.

“We’re very hopeful that Tuesday will be a totally different story, that y’all will be worried about what’s happening in other states, not what’s happening in Georgia," Raffensperger said.