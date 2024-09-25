SEVERE WEATHER

Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene

Several metro Atlanta schools are closing until the end of the week

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens gives an update on the city's preparations ahead of Hurricane Helene.
Updated 4 hours ago

Numerous Georgia schools and colleges, including several in metro Atlanta, will close for the rest of the week as Hurricane Helene pushes toward Florida’s Panhandle.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall between Panama City Beach and Cedar Key at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Much of southwest Georgia is under a hurricane warning, and heavy rain and winds will reach North Georgia.

Here’s a list of school and college closures, along with other canceled events and closures:

K-12 schools

Atlanta: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Cherokee County: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Clayton County: School closed Friday. All extracurricular activities canceled Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Coweta County: Closed Thursday and Friday.

DeKalb County: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Forsyth County: Athletics and activities canceled Thursday. No outdoor athletics or activities Friday.

Fulton County: Afterschool activities canceled Thursday. Closed Friday.

Gwinnett County: Remote learning Thursday and closed Friday.

Hall County: Remote learning Thursday and Friday.

Henry County: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Newton County: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Paulding County: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Rockdale County: Remote learning Thursday and closed Friday.

ExploreGeorgia high school football games rescheduled for Hurricane Helene — Updated list

Other school systems impacted: Brooks County, Charlton County, Clinch County, Decatur County, Early County, Echols County, Grady County, Lowndes County, Miller County, Pickens County, Seminole County, Thomas County, Union County, Valdosta City, Banks County, Butts County, Gordon County, Polk County and Dawson County.

Metro Atlanta schools on fall break: Cobb County, Decatur and Marietta.

Colleges

Atlanta Technical College: Remote learning Thursday and Friday.

Andrew College: Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Emory University: Remote learning Thursday and Friday.

Georgia College & State University: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Georgia Gwinnett College: Remote learning Thursday and closed Friday.

Georgia State University: Remote learning Thursday and Friday.

Georgia Tech: Remote learning days Thursday and Friday.

Gordon State College: Closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday.

Kennesaw State University: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Morehouse College: Closed 2:30 p.m. Thursday and remote learning Friday.

Piedmont University: Demorest and Athens campuses closed Thursday and Friday.

South Georgia Technical College: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Spelman College: Closed 2:30 p.m. Thursday and remote learning Friday.

Thomas University: Campus will be closed Wednesday through Friday. In-person classes will move online.

University of Georgia: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Valdosta State University: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Government buildings

Chamblee: All city facilities closed Thursday and Friday.

Fayetteville: All government offices closed Thursday.

Fulton County: Courthouse closed Thursday.

Forest Park: All non-essential city offices closed Thursday.

Healthcare

Grady’s clinics and neighborhood health centers: Closed Thursday and Friday, and all elective and non-urgent procedures scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled. Grady Memorial Hospital will remain open and operational regardless of weather conditions.

Events

North Georgia State Fair: Closed Wednesday and Thursday night with plans to resume Friday.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run: Canceled Saturday with plans to reschedule.

Atlanta Braves: Remaining games against the New York Mets scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed to Monday starting at 1:10 p.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

