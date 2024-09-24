Parts of Georgia are likely to experience severe weather this week as Tropical Storm Helene strengthens and heads toward the Gulf Coast.
The storm system is predicted to “rapidly intensify” to a major hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend region on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which predicts that South Georgia, including Thomasville, Moultrie and Valdosta, could see winds up to 110 mph.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Tuesday, calling up 500 national guard troops to prepare for and respond to the storm and the damage expected to impact the lower half of the state.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a handful of high school football programs have opted to move their games ahead of the predicted storm.
The following list will be updated as we get more information on game changes. Check back regularly for the latest.
Georgia high school football games moved to Wednesday
- Callaway at Pike County
- Turner County at Brooks County
- Seminole County at Early County
- Bainbridge at Cairo
- Berrien County at Bacon County
- Thomasville at Jeff Davis
- Southwest Macon at Dodge County
- Gainesville at Johns Creek
- Miller County at Terrell County
Tropical Storm Helene path
Below is the latest information from the National Weather Service.