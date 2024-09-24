Parts of Georgia are likely to experience severe weather this week as Tropical Storm Helene strengthens and heads toward the Gulf Coast.

The storm system is predicted to “rapidly intensify” to a major hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Big Bend region on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which predicts that South Georgia, including Thomasville, Moultrie and Valdosta, could see winds up to 110 mph.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Tuesday, calling up 500 national guard troops to prepare for and respond to the storm and the damage expected to impact the lower half of the state.