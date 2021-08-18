Fundraising campaign launched for John Lewis memorial in DeKalb

The virtual kickoff event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday and, according to a press release, include appearances by several high-profile politicos: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus; U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock; U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson; DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond; former state Rep. Jason Carter; and Michael Collins, Lewis’ former chief of staff.

The event will be shown on DCTV23, which is available on Comcast channel 23 and streamed online here.