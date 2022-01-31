Hamburger icon
Fulton Superior’s chief judge set to retire after 16 years on the bench

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Christopher S. Brasher has announced he is stepping down from the bench Dec. 1, 2022. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Christopher S. Brasher has announced he is stepping down from the bench Dec. 1, 2022. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Fulton County’s top judicial administrative officer is stepping down at the end of the year.

Fulton Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher sent his resignation letter Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday, after 16 years on the bench.

“I’m ready to write the next chapter,” Brasher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Brasher, who will be 57 when he leaves, said it is important the job be held by someone who is completely dedicated and he wants to leave while he is totally passionate.

“I’ve done everything I can do as a Superior Court judge,” he said.

A chief judge manages the county’s judicial branch and is elected by fellow superior court judges.

ExploreFrom April 2020 | Metro Atlanta courts start talks of how to resume ‘normal’ operations

But not every judge gets to have even a small role in the investigation of a former president.

Brasher just days ago wrote that a majority of his fellow superior court judges had agreed to the request issued by the district attorney’s office to use a special grand jury in a case centered on Donald Trump. The former president is accused of trying to overturn the state’s 2020 elections results.

Brasher said he has had enough of the criminal cases during his 31-year legal career and found recently found an interest in family law.

ExploreFulton OKs $1.25B budget, with money for elections and court backlog

He said he hopes to stay on as a senior judge to help out when needed, but Brasher hopes to be fully employed by the time his resignation becomes effective Dec. 1.

Brasher was due for re-election this cycle and made sure to announce his resignation with still weeks before the qualifying period ends.

“I leave feeling like I’ve done service to the job and also to the people,” Brasher said.

Read his resignation letter:

Fulton DA requests special grand jury for Trump investigation

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Investigations
