Fulton Superior’s chief judge set to retire after 16 years on the bench

A chief judge manages the county’s judicial branch and is elected by fellow superior court judges.

But not every judge gets to have even a small role in the investigation of a former president.

Brasher just days ago wrote that a majority of his fellow superior court judges had agreed to the request issued by the district attorney’s office to use a special grand jury in a case centered on Donald Trump. The former president is accused of trying to overturn the state’s 2020 elections results.

Brasher said he has had enough of the criminal cases during his 31-year legal career and found recently found an interest in family law.

He said he hopes to stay on as a senior judge to help out when needed, but Brasher hopes to be fully employed by the time his resignation becomes effective Dec. 1.

Brasher was due for re-election this cycle and made sure to announce his resignation with still weeks before the qualifying period ends.

“I leave feeling like I’ve done service to the job and also to the people,” Brasher said.

Read his resignation letter: