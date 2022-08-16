Fulton seeks 2K poll workers two months out from Election Day

Fulton County, like all of Georgia, is looking for people to work the polls during the November general election.
Fulton is home to one out of every 10 Georgians and roughly 750,000 active voters. With a potential voter base of that size, Fulton is still searching for about 2,000 poll workers to staff the 240 sites on Election Day and the 36 locations that’ll host early voting for two weeks.
Under-staffed polls and under-trained workers contributed to Fulton’s disastrous June 2020 primary that put them in the searing national spotlight and at risk of temporarily losing control of managing the county’s elections.
Poll workers must, according to the county: be at least 16, able to work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, read/write English, have reliable transportation and be ready for early voting training starting Aug. 22.
The election features races with potential to draw large numbers of voters. UGA football legend Herschel Walker the Republican is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp.
