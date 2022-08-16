Fulton seeks 2K poll workers two months out from Election Day

Explore Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election

Poll workers must, according to the county: be at least 16, able to work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, read/write English, have reliable transportation and be ready for early voting training starting Aug. 22.

The election features races with potential to draw large numbers of voters. UGA football legend Herschel Walker the Republican is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp.