Following ACLU complaint, Fulton to host voting on college campuses

Those in opposition said the existing early voting locations are already empty most of the time.

“The goal is not to have long lines,” said Aaron Johnson, a Democratic board member.

Sandra Burkhardt, an outspoken critic of Fulton’s elections, told board members that she was against more polling places because the department’s budget has increase fivefold to at least $50 million. She said the board members had to secure the vote but also be stewards of taxpayer dollars.

“These people that are asking for them, are they willing to work?” Burkhardt said.

Mason Goodwin, a 19-year-old sophomore at Georgia State University, said he’d be happy to volunteer and work the polls at his campus. That way, he said: “You build a future generation of poll workers.”

Julian Fortuna, a 19-year-old Decatur native, is a sophomore at UGA but came to Fulton because he was concerned about his peers not having the ability to vote easily. He noted that college students also pay taxes.

“We’re not lazy, we just need the accessibility to let our voices be heard,” he said.

Ultimately, board members voted without opposition to approve not only the 36 early voting sites but also two days each of early voting at the following schools: Atlanta Metropolitan State College, GSU, Georgia Tech and Morehouse College. Fulton’s interim elections director Nadine Williams also said they are awaiting confirmation to host voting at GSU’s Alpharetta campus.

“Fulton County deserves praise for what it did today,” Vasu Abhiraman, senior policy counsel with the ACLU of Georgia. “Fulton officials listened and responded to the concerns of students and the community. Now, Fulton will continue a great precedent for on-campus voting, while providing the highest standard of early voting access for its citizens overall. We hope all counties in Georgia follow Fulton’s lead on early voting.”

Every vote is expected to matter considering the hot races this cycle. UGA football legend Herschel Walker is the Republican challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams wants to oust Governor Brian Kemp.