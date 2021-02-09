Fulton planning how to distribute $18M in rental assistance

Commissioners from all parts of the county encouraged Fulton to get the program up and running quickly.

“We’re all still getting our paychecks,” said Commissioner Liz Hausmann, who represents part of North Fulton. “It’s hard to relate to situations that folks are in, and there’s a lot of desperation out there.”

An added layer of complication in Fulton is that Atlanta will have its own process/allotment because of the size of its population.

Commissioner Natalie Hall, whose district is almost entirely the city of Atlanta, encouraged the county to work with Fulton’s largest city to ensure a seamless online process for Atlanta residents who come to the county for help not realizing they need to go to their city.

“The residents don’t care about jurisdictions,” Hall said, adding that they just want results.

Fulton commissioners and mayors will discuss the rental assistance program during a Friday meeting. Those meetings are typically livestreamed on the county’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYH7E0jH6HxE-3KTRluH8SQ.