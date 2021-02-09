DeKalb announces $21M program to help prevent evictions

If an agreement is reached on what is owed and the best path forward, corresponding documents would be filed in magistrate court. A judge would then issue an order directing Goodwill of North Georgia, which is acting as administrator of the grant, to send payment either to the renter or directly to the landlord.

Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl Anderson said Tuesday that there are currently some 8,000 dispossessory cases in various stages in DeKalb County. In about 1,700 of those cases, writs of possession have been filed, meaning the federal eviction moratorium that’s set to expire in March is the only thing keeping those families off the streets.

Anderson said the the grant program will be “laser-focused” on addressing existing situations.

“These are not people that we think may be in trouble, but families that we know are in trouble right here in DeKalb County,” she said.

Thurmond said he wasn’t sure how many residents would end up being helped by the program; it’s hard to quantify. Some renters may only owe a few months in rent or utilities, while others are close to a full year behind.

“It’s almost impossible to say,” Thurmond said. “But we’re going to invest every nickel in some form or fashion.”

Other metro Atlanta governments may launch similar programs as well.

In neighboring Fulton, county manager Dick Anderson said Tuesday that staff plan to roll out an $18 million rental assistance program to the public on March 1. Anderson said the county is close to selecting a vendor to help run the program, but is still getting a grasp on the potential demand and exploring the creation of a call center.

Staff writer Ben Brasch contributed to this article.