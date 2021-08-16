Atlanta Councilwoman Jennifer Ide not running for reelection this year

Prospective candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to go to City Hall and qualify to get their names on the ballot.

Ide, who works as a lawyer and currently chairs the council’s finance committee, said she is stepping into the role of chief administrative officer at Rimidi, a digital health start-up she and her sister co-founded in 2012.

“While I have tried to ‘do it all’ over the past few months, I have come to the realization that at the end of the day, doing two full-time jobs, as well as raising four children and supporting my husband in growing his therapy practice, has simply become unsustainable,” she wrote in the email.

She said she is proud of the work she has done since taking office in 2018, including sponsoring legislation to create the city’s Office of Inspector General and bolster government transparency.

“We are hopefully in a better place for having a transparent and ethical City government than we were in 2017,” she wrote.