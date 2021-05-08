C.T. Martin, ‘Dean’ of Atlanta City Council, dies at 84

Former Atlanta City Council member C.T. Martin, known as the “Dean” of the council, died Saturday.
He was 84 years old.
Martin earned the moniker “Dean” because of his long tenure on the council. He represented Atlanta’s District 10 in the southwest part of the city for nearly 30 years. Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone succeeded him in 2018.
When Martin retired in 2017, the City of Atlanta renamed the $27 million Adamsville Recreation Center to the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center as a tribute to his many decades of service.
A longtime advocate for the Southside, Martin fought to include the designation of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as a priority in the city’s master redevelopment plan. He also helped lead the effort to rename Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in honor of the late Maynard Jackson, the city’s first African American mayor.
Martin is survived by four children and five grandchildren.
