C.T. Martin, ‘Dean’ of Atlanta City Council, dies at 84

When Martin retired in 2017, the City of Atlanta renamed the $27 million Adamsville Recreation Center to the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center as a tribute to his many decades of service.

A longtime advocate for the Southside, Martin fought to include the designation of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as a priority in the city’s master redevelopment plan. He also helped lead the effort to rename Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in honor of the late Maynard Jackson, the city’s first African American mayor.