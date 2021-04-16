Fulton County Schools mulls 2% pay hike for employees

“I am very supportive of the staff compensation,” said board member Katie Reeves. “I think the special needs one-time payments are wise and needed.”

Employees did not receive raises this school year, though they are poised to receive one-time retention bonuses of $1,000 for full-time staffers and $500 for part-time employees.

Explore Fulton County Schools reports largest enrollment decline on record

The compensation plan is part of the district’s proposed $1.088 billion spending plan for the upcoming budget year that includes a shortfall.

Officials propose to plug that gap using $28.6 million from the district’s fund balance, leaving an estimated $229.5 million in the rainy day fund.

Chief Financial Officer Marvin Dereef told board members he expects revenue projections to improve, which would allow the district to preserve more of its reserves.

The board will hold public hearings on the proposed budget on May 4 and May 13. A vote to adopt the budget, including the compensation plan, is scheduled for June 8.