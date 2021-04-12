Fulton County Schools to present budget proposal

Fulton County taxpayers and parents this week will get a look at the district’s recommended annual budget.
During a school board meeting on Thursday, Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney and the finance team will present a draft budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The district’s general fund budget for the current year is just over $1 billion.
Public hearings on the upcoming budget are scheduled for May 4 and May 13, according to a district announcement. The board is expected to vote June 8 on adopting the spending plan for next school year.