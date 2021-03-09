Fulton County Schools reports largest enrollment decline on record

Fulton County Schools reported its largest enrollment drop on record this year, a decrease the district attributed to the pandemic.
The system enrolled 90,376 students for the 2020-2021 school year, down 3,572 students, or roughly 3.8%, from the prior year, according to documents released in advance of today’s school board meeting.
The district noted the decline was below enrollment projections, and it signaled “the largest population decline on record.”
“This substantial drop in enrollment can be attributed to implications caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” a district report stated. “Projections were developed pre-COVID which did not include assumptions for social distance and enrollment anxieties and fears associated with the pandemic.”
Public school systems across the state saw student numbers fall by about 2.2% this year, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Reasons cited include fewer kindergarten students. Kindergarten is not required in Georgia. Many districts began the year only online, a format that’s more challenging for younger students.
During today’s meeting, Fulton County Schools officials are slated to review enrollment forecasts for the next five years. For next school year, officials currently project enrollment will increase by about 1.7% to a total of 91,946 students.