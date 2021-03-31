State preps to send Georgia schools $230 million for employee bonuses

Officials from Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools said employees should receive the payments in late April. A count provided by Cardoza of employees deemed eligible by the state includes more than 12,200 Fulton school employees and more than 8,000 in Atlanta.

Both districts are considering proposals to expand the state’s eligibility criteria so that more of their workforce gets the payment.

The Fulton school board is expected to consider using some of its federal stimulus allocation to cover the additional cost of providing the bonuses to more employees. The proposal would go before the Fulton board on April 15.

The Atlanta school board would consider a similar plan on April 12.

It’s unclear exactly how much extra money the districts would have to contribute in order to pay out the bonuses to more employees.

Metro Atlanta school districts will receive the following amounts from the state to give as employee bonuses: