Fulton board set to meet following failed ouster of elections director

Chairwoman Mary Carole Cooney called the vote “purely political,” but she explained no further because it is a fluid situation. Cooney previously said that she and Democratic board member Aaron Johnson were the sole votes for Barron to keep his job. The five-member board is comprised of a chair and two appointees from each political party.

Barron has led Fulton’s elections since 2013.

The Fulton County Board of Elections and Registration met Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 and improperly voted to fire the elections director. (Photo: FGTV's YouTube) Credit: FGTV's YouTube Credit: FGTV's YouTube

The effort to oust Barron comes eight months after he ran a rough June primary election that had some people waiting for hours in line — many because they never received mail-in ballots after Fulton’s system was overwhelmed.

But with money and an outpour of community support support, Barron and his team staff rallied after June and ran steady elections through January 2021.

The 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FIM5dbdwRK6sKRzRaGVjkA or https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv.

