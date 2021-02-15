Fulton board set to meet following failed ouster of elections director

Fulton County’s elections board is set to meet Tuesday for a vote on elections director Richard Barron, following an invalid closed-door vote last week to fire him.
County communications staff announced the special-called meeting at noon Saturday. The sole agenda item for the Tuesday meeting is “Board of Registration and Election vote on the Registration and Elections Director.”
The Thursday vote to fire Barron seems to have violated Georgia’s open meetings law because it took place in executive session. A county spokeswoman said officials realized the error soon after and the vote was deemed non-binding.
If the elections board votes to fire Barron Tuesday, that decision will have to be ratified by a majority of the Fulton County Commission, which meets Wednesday.
Calling an executive session lets officials discuss sensitive issues — real estate transactions, pending litigation and personnel matters — away from the public. But Georgia law requires that all votes of officials be taken in public.
Chairwoman Mary Carole Cooney called the vote “purely political,” but she explained no further because it is a fluid situation. Cooney previously said that she and Democratic board member Aaron Johnson were the sole votes for Barron to keep his job. The five-member board is comprised of a chair and two appointees from each political party.
Barron has led Fulton’s elections since 2013.
Credit: FGTV's YouTube
The effort to oust Barron comes eight months after he ran a rough June primary election that had some people waiting for hours in line — many because they never received mail-in ballots after Fulton’s system was overwhelmed.
But with money and an outpour of community support support, Barron and his team staff rallied after June and ran steady elections through January 2021.
The 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FIM5dbdwRK6sKRzRaGVjkA or https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv.
Check back for more.
Credit: WSBTV Videos