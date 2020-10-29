X

6 Fulton early votes sites still without power as of noon due to Zeta

Voters finally got to the machines after a glitch forestalled voting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Eager Georgia voters swarmed to polling places Monday morning, waiting in lines created by high turnout and technical problems at the start of three weeks of early voting before Election Day. A glitch with voter check-in computers held up voters at Georgia’s largest early voting site at State Farm Arena. Lines stopped after voters received an “invalid card” error when inserting green voter access cards into touchscreens. Poll workers had to reboot the arena’s 60 voter check-in tablets and re-import voter information, said Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron. “We apologize to all the voters,” Barron said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Roughly a fifth of Fulton County’s early voting sites were still without electricity Thursday afternoon following metro Atlanta’s brush with Hurricane Zeta.

The following six sites had no power as of 12:20 p.m., according to the county: Wolf Creek Library, South Fulton Annex, Chastain Park Gym, Milton Library, Ponce de Leon Library and New Beginnings Senior Center.

A million Georgians woke up Thursday without power due to the storm.

County officials had been planning for the last-minute rush of early voters, with roughly 30,000 expected on Friday alone — but that was before the storm blew through and might have prevented or discouraged voters from venturing out Thursday.

ExploreFulton gives voting update a week out from Election Day

A county spokeswoman said that Fulton staff have been in touch with Georgia Power, but they have no have specific estimates on when power will be restored.

According to the county’s online wait time tracker around 12:30 p.m., most of the open sites have no wait and the longest wait countywide is 20 minutes.

This is expected to be Fulton’s busiest election ever, with estimates of an 80% turnout of the county’s roughly 800,000 registered voters.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.