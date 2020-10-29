6 Fulton early votes sites still without power as of noon due to Zeta

Roughly a fifth of Fulton County’s early voting sites were still without electricity Thursday afternoon following metro Atlanta’s brush with Hurricane Zeta.
The following six sites had no power as of 12:20 p.m., according to the county: Wolf Creek Library, South Fulton Annex, Chastain Park Gym, Milton Library, Ponce de Leon Library and New Beginnings Senior Center.
A million Georgians woke up Thursday without power due to the storm.
County officials had been planning for the last-minute rush of early voters, with roughly 30,000 expected on Friday alone — but that was before the storm blew through and might have prevented or discouraged voters from venturing out Thursday.
A county spokeswoman said that Fulton staff have been in touch with Georgia Power, but they have no have specific estimates on when power will be restored.
According to the county’s online wait time tracker around 12:30 p.m., most of the open sites have no wait and the longest wait countywide is 20 minutes.
This is expected to be Fulton’s busiest election ever, with estimates of an 80% turnout of the county’s roughly 800,000 registered voters.