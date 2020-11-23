State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium to offer early voting for Jan. 5 runoff

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the size of both venues will help facilitate social distancing.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Fulton County and begin this new one with AMBSE as we continue to fulfill our mission to be a community asset by ensuring that all Fulton County residents can safely exercise their right to vote in a safe, efficient manner,” Hawks owner Tony Ressler said. “In these unprecedented times, the entire Hawks organization is dedicated to contributing to our community, and it is also important to all of us that we collaborate with other likeminded private sector organizations to build bridges with local and state government to support the needs of area residents.”

During early voting, Fulton residents are not restricted to their assigned precinct and can cast their ballot at any location in the county. On Election Day, however, voters must visit their assigned precinct.

“We are thrilled to offer Mercedes-Benz Stadium as an early voting location for the Senate run-off election,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment said. “Voter awareness and active participation have long been priorities for our organization, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our support and services to Georgia voters. We are grateful to the Hawks and State Farm Arena in partnering with us and we will ensure that Fulton County voters continue to have the best voting experience possible.”