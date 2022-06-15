BREAKING: Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post

Bottoms is likely to have a direct line to both the president and vice president and could be considered one of the public faces of the administration.

Bottoms was an early and ardent supporter of Biden when he was running for president in 2020, backing him when many others doubted his chances in a crowded Democratic primary. She was on his shortlist of vice presidential picks, and after he was elected, Biden offered Bottoms a position in his Cabinet, though she did not accept it. She has visited the White House multiple times since Biden took office and has spoken often about the importance of a good relationship between the city and the federal government.

Biden hosted a fundraiser for her last year before she made the surprise announcement that she wouldn’t seek a second term. Bottoms’ time in office included an extraordinary set of challenges for the city, including a cyberattack, the pandemic and civil unrest in 2020.

Bottoms told Axios that she plans to spend most of her time in Washington, with her family staying in Atlanta.

— Staff reporter Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.