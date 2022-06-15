ajc logo
BREAKING: Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has a conversation with then-President-elect Joseph Biden following his remarks during a rally on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has a conversation with then-President-elect Joseph Biden following his remarks during a rally on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is set to join the Biden administration in a senior White House role.

Bottoms, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2021, will become the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Axios reported Tuesday evening. Sharing the news on Instagram, Bottoms added: #Honored.

Cedric Richmond, a former congressman and Biden’s first Office of Public Engagement director, was a close advisor to the president. He left his post earlier this year.

The White House’s Office of Public Engagement is responsible for serving as a bridge between the Biden-Harris administration and the American public. The office helps ensure that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are hearing from a diverse group of people when it comes to the various issues they are tackling.

Bottoms has visited the White House several times since Biden took office. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bottoms has visited the White House several times since Biden took office. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bottoms has visited the White House several times since Biden took office. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bottoms is likely to have a direct line to both the president and vice president and could be considered one of the public faces of the administration.

Bottoms was an early and ardent supporter of Biden when he was running for president in 2020, backing him when many others doubted his chances in a crowded Democratic primary. She was on his shortlist of vice presidential picks, and after he was elected, Biden offered Bottoms a position in his Cabinet, though she did not accept it. She has visited the White House multiple times since Biden took office and has spoken often about the importance of a good relationship between the city and the federal government.

Biden hosted a fundraiser for her last year before she made the surprise announcement that she wouldn’t seek a second term. Bottoms’ time in office included an extraordinary set of challenges for the city, including a cyberattack, the pandemic and civil unrest in 2020.

Bottoms told Axios that she plans to spend most of her time in Washington, with her family staying in Atlanta.

— Staff reporter Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.

