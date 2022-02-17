Financial advisor appointed to Henry Commission as interim board member

Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell on Tuesday named Derrell Anglyn III interim commissioner for the south metro Atlanta community’s District 3.
Anglyn, a native of McDonough, is a financial advisor and partner at Edward Jones Investment, as well as a graduate of Mercer University.
“It really is an honor to stand here and serve a community that my family has been a part of since I was a child,” Anglyn said. “My commitment is to the community.”
Anglyn replaces Commissioner Greg Cannon, who stunned the commission when he abruptly resigned at the beginning of the group’s Feb. 1 meeting, saying acrimony on the board had made it difficult for him to continue.
“Politics has obliterated the real mission of governing,” he said from prepared remarks just as the meeting began. “Politics has destroyed any expectation of genuine dialogue because there is no trust. There is always some unseen, unknown motivation at work. Politics has taken over.
“After much prayerful consideration, soul searching and thoughtful deliberation, I resign from the Henry County Board of Commissioners effective immediately on this day, Feb. 1, 2022, respectfully submitted,” he said.
Cannon, who had been a member of the commission for less than a year, was appointed to the board by Harrell last April after former Commissioner Gary Barham died suddenly in March of complications from COVID-19.
Cannon won the seat outright in a June special election.
Anglyn was one of three Republican candidates the county Republican Party submitted for the interim position. A controversial law passed by the Georgia Legislature last year allowed the party in control of a seat in Henry County to name a temporary successor if it becomes open.
Harrell chose Anglyn after none of the Republican candidates received a majority vote from the five remaining commissioners, which consists of four Democrats and one Republican. Anglyn will be sworn in later this week and will serve until Dec. 21, the county said.
Henry residents will vote in November for a candidate to fill the remainder of Cannon’s term. The once rural, white community is Georgia’s second-fastest growing county and has trended more Democratic in recent years.
