Financial advisor appointed to Henry Commission as interim board member

“After much prayerful consideration, soul searching and thoughtful deliberation, I resign from the Henry County Board of Commissioners effective immediately on this day, Feb. 1, 2022, respectfully submitted,” he said.

Cannon, who had been a member of the commission for less than a year, was appointed to the board by Harrell last April after former Commissioner Gary Barham died suddenly in March of complications from COVID-19.

Cannon won the seat outright in a June special election.

Anglyn was one of three Republican candidates the county Republican Party submitted for the interim position. A controversial law passed by the Georgia Legislature last year allowed the party in control of a seat in Henry County to name a temporary successor if it becomes open.

Harrell chose Anglyn after none of the Republican candidates received a majority vote from the five remaining commissioners, which consists of four Democrats and one Republican. Anglyn will be sworn in later this week and will serve until Dec. 21, the county said.

Henry residents will vote in November for a candidate to fill the remainder of Cannon’s term. The once rural, white community is Georgia’s second-fastest growing county and has trended more Democratic in recent years.