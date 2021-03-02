Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham has died

“Gary served as Henry County’s District 3 Commissioner since 2013 and spent much of his life in service to the Henry County community,” the Commission statement continued. “His passing is an immense loss for all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. "

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized, the county said.

A native of Henry County, Barham grew up in McDonough and attended Henry County High School and Griffin Tech, according to his commission bio.

Married for 34 years to wife Becky, the pair had two sons, Josh and Adam, and five grandchildren. Gary Barham spent 31 years with the city of McDonough, including a stint as the city’s director of public works, before retiring.

He coached Little League, was a McDonough volunteer fireman and a president of the Kiwanis Club. In addition, he was on the Olympic Torch and the Paralympics Torch relay committees, delivered Christmas gifts to Milledgeville Central State Hospital and helped bring the first Veterans Day program to the McDonough Square.