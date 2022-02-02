Henry commissioner resigns from board, walks out of meeting

It was unclear Tuesday when Henry will hold an election for Cannon’s replacement.

Cannon’s resignation came as relations among the six members of the commission have appear strained over the past several months.

Commissioners shouted over each other during a recent debate on raises for county workers and for months have slipped veiled allegations of nefarious offenses during meetings. Some members sat out meetings in protest last year, forcing the south metro board to cancel scheduled assemblages because of the lack of a quorum.

And when Harrell announced in December that she had requested police protection because of death threats from the community, some commissioners questioned the cost of the security.

Cannon’s addition to the board last April was itself controversial.

After Barham’s death in March from complications of COVID-19, three of the four Democratic commissioners advocated keeping his seat open until the election, arguing that an appointee would have an unfair advantage of incumbency.

But a bill pushed through the Georgia Legislature in 2021 by state Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Ellenwood, allowed the party holding the seat at the time of a leader’s death to nominate an interim candidate. Cannon was chosen among three people suggested by the Republican Party of Henry County and seated in April.

He went on to win the seat the next month over two Democratic opponents in the special election.

In his resignation, Cannon said citizens expect board members to govern by consensus and to be transparent in open meetings.

“I have not found these expectations are being met,” he said.