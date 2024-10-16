The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is asking the state Court of Appeals to reinstate six criminal charges against Donald Trump and five of his codefendants in the election-interference case.

In a brief filed Tuesday, the DA’s office asked the appellate court to overturn a March decision by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee who said the state had not given the defendants enough specificity about the charges to adequately defend themselves.

The election-interference indictment “more than sufficiently placed (Trump and his five codefendants) on notice of the conduct at issue and allowed them to prepare an intelligent defense to the charges,” the DA’s brief said. “The indictment included an abundance of context and factual allegations about the solicitations at issue, including when the requests were made, to whom the requests were made and the manner in which the requests were made.”