Arguments in Fani Willis appeal set for after election

The three judges hearing what will likely be the most notable appeal in the state court’s history are Todd Markle, Trenton Brown and Benjamin Land. The Georgia Constitution mandates that the matter must be decided within two terms of court, which means the justices would need to rule before mid-March 2025. With arguments being set for early December, it appears highly likely the court will not issue its decision until sometime early next year.

Early last month, the appeals court issued an order staying lower-court proceedings involving Trump and the eight others pursuing the appeal. It subsequently stayed proceedings against co-defendant Misty Hampton, the former Coffee County supervisor who is one of the remaining six defendants who are not pursuing the appeal seeking Willis’ disqualification.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal prosecutions of Trump.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida dismissed a case against the former president which alleged he had mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House. Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the special prosecutor who brought the charges had been improperly appointed. The U.S. Department of Justice has said they will appeal.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in Manhattan alleging he falsified business records to cover up a sexual encounter with a porn star. Sentencing is set to take place in September.